IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 91.15, up 0.97% from yesterday's 90.27

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 05:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 90.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 92.3 and closed at 91.76 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 92.43, while the low was 90.01. The market capitalization stands at 97061.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 98.7 and the 52-week low is 52.59. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1179148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 89.57 and a high of 92.35 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹91.15, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹90.27

IDBI Bank share price closed the day at 91.15 - a 0.97% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 92.45 , 93.79 , 95.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 89.67 , 88.23 , 86.89.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹90.27

IDBI Bank share price is at 91.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.38 and 91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days87.75
10 Days86.98
20 Days86.02
50 Days85.88
100 Days78.95
300 Days71.46
02 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.76, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹90.27

IDBI Bank share price is at 90.76 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.38 and 91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock's low price today was 89.57 and the high price was 91.20.

02 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.65, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹90.27

IDBI Bank share price is at 90.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.38 and 91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹89.65, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹90.27

IDBI Bank share price is at 89.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.38 and 91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of IDBI Bank dropped by 0.69% to reach 89.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Union Bank Of India and Yes Bank are declining, whereas Canara Bank and Indian Bank are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India154.0-0.25-0.16163.1568.0105255.11
Canara Bank628.06.150.99629.65291.3113927.38
IDBI Bank89.65-0.62-0.6998.752.5996395.29
Yes Bank25.37-0.8-3.0632.8114.172984.12
Indian Bank551.73.30.6573.45267.2568710.99
02 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -50.94% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 10 AM today is down by 50.94% compared to yesterday, while the trading price is at 89.78, a decrease of 0.54%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a price drop with high volume may signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 0.24% to reach 90.49, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Union Bank Of India and Yes Bank are declining, whereas Canara Bank and Indian Bank are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.16%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India154.05-0.2-0.13163.1568.0105289.28
Canara Bank625.954.10.66629.65291.3113555.48
IDBI Bank90.490.220.2498.752.5997298.49
Yes Bank25.56-0.61-2.3332.8114.173530.71
Indian Bank551.02.60.47573.45267.2568623.81
02 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.69, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹90.27

IDBI Bank share price is at 90.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.38 and 91.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.80% and is currently trading at 90.99. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 65.32%, reaching 90.99. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.26%
3 Months3.35%
6 Months46.08%
YTD34.05%
1 Year65.32%
02 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

02 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12346 k

The trading volume yesterday was 1.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1179 k.

02 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹91.76 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 92.43 & 90.01 yesterday to end at 91.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

