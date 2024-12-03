Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 82.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.53 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDBI Bank's stock opened and closed at 82.05, maintaining a steady position throughout the day. The stock reached a high of 82.05 and a low of 81.01. With a market capitalization of 88,158.94 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 345,410 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 107.98, while its 52-week low is 60.72, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 182.03Support 180.99
Resistance 282.56Support 280.48
Resistance 383.07Support 379.95
03 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6398 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 345 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹82.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 82.05 & 81.01 yesterday to end at 81.53. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

