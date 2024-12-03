IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDBI Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹82.05, maintaining a steady position throughout the day. The stock reached a high of ₹82.05 and a low of ₹81.01. With a market capitalization of ₹88,158.94 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 345,410 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹107.98, while its 52-week low is ₹60.72, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.03
|Support 1
|80.99
|Resistance 2
|82.56
|Support 2
|80.48
|Resistance 3
|83.07
|Support 3
|79.95
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 345 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.05 & ₹81.01 yesterday to end at ₹81.53. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.