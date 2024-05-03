IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 89.41, down -1.91% from yesterday's 91.15

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹90.99 and closed at ₹90.27. The high for the day was ₹92.35, while the low was ₹89.57. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,008.15 crore. The 52-week high was ₹98.7 and the 52-week low was ₹52.59. The BSE volume for the day was 673,008 shares.
Today, IDBI Bank stock reached a high of ₹93.5 and a low of ₹88.55.
IDBI Bank share price closed the day at ₹89.41 - a 1.91% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 92.58 , 95.52 , 97.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 87.63 , 85.62 , 82.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of IDBI Bank has broken the first support of ₹89.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹88.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹88.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|87.75
|10 Days
|86.98
|20 Days
|86.02
|50 Days
|85.88
|100 Days
|78.95
|300 Days
|71.53
The volume traded for IDBI Bank until 2 PM is 681.49% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹89.62, showing a decrease of -1.68%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 89.89 and 89.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 89.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 89.89.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.66
|Support 1
|88.94
|Resistance 2
|90.01
|Support 2
|88.57
|Resistance 3
|90.38
|Support 3
|88.22
The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 1 PM is 1070.01% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹89.22, reflecting a decrease of -2.12%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 90.36 and 88.44 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 88.44 and selling near the hourly resistance at 90.36.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.89
|Support 1
|89.18
|Resistance 2
|90.18
|Support 2
|88.76
|Resistance 3
|90.6
|Support 3
|88.47
The IDBI Bank stock reached a low of ₹88.55 and a high of ₹93.5 on the current day.
The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 12 AM has increased by 1166.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹89.63, showing a decrease of -1.67%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a reliable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank reached a peak of 90.68 and a low of 88.76 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 90.08 and 89.69, suggesting considerable selling pressure. Traders who hold long positions may consider selling, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.36
|Support 1
|88.44
|Resistance 2
|91.48
|Support 2
|87.64
|Resistance 3
|92.28
|Support 3
|86.52
The trading volume of IDBI Bank by 11 AM is 623.34% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹90.39, showing a decrease of -0.83%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank reached a peak of 91.39 and a trough of 90.35 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 90.77 and 90.28, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.12
|Support 1
|90.08
|Resistance 2
|91.77
|Support 2
|89.69
|Resistance 3
|92.16
|Support 3
|89.04
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹90.44 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.67 and ₹92.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, the share price of IDBI Bank has dropped by 0.49% to reach ₹90.7, in line with its industry peers like Union Bank Of India, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank, which are also experiencing a decline. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.19% and 0.37%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|152.4
|-2.25
|-1.45
|163.15
|68.0
|104161.55
|Canara Bank
|627.35
|-1.45
|-0.23
|631.15
|291.3
|113809.46
|IDBI Bank
|90.7
|-0.45
|-0.49
|98.7
|52.59
|97524.29
|Yes Bank
|25.09
|-0.35
|-1.38
|32.81
|14.1
|72178.62
|Indian Bank
|548.45
|-1.25
|-0.23
|573.45
|267.25
|68306.22
The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 10 AM is 355.91% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹90.69, up by -0.5%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank touched a high of 92.72 & a low of 91.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|92.24
|Support 1
|90.77
|Resistance 2
|93.22
|Support 2
|90.28
|Resistance 3
|93.71
|Support 3
|89.3
Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 0.67% to reach ₹91.76, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Union Bank Of India and Yes Bank are declining, whereas Canara Bank and Indian Bank are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.53% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|154.3
|-0.35
|-0.23
|163.15
|68.0
|105460.15
|Canara Bank
|630.5
|1.7
|0.27
|631.15
|291.3
|114380.91
|IDBI Bank
|91.76
|0.61
|0.67
|98.7
|52.59
|98664.04
|Yes Bank
|25.29
|-0.15
|-0.59
|32.81
|14.1
|72753.97
|Indian Bank
|550.75
|1.05
|0.19
|573.45
|267.25
|68592.67
The current market price of IDBI Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹92.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹93.79. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹93.79 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.85% and is currently trading at ₹92.84 today. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have surged by 69.33% to ₹92.84. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.95%
|3 Months
|0.38%
|6 Months
|45.76%
|YTD
|35.16%
|1 Year
|69.33%
The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|92.45
|Support 1
|89.67
|Resistance 2
|93.79
|Support 2
|88.23
|Resistance 3
|95.23
|Support 3
|86.89
The trading volume yesterday was 21.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 673 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹92.35 & ₹89.57 yesterday to end at ₹90.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
