IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 89.41, down -1.91% from yesterday's 91.15

LIVE UPDATES
31 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 91.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.41 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 90.99 and closed at 90.27. The high for the day was 92.35, while the low was 89.57. The market capitalization stood at 98,008.15 crore. The 52-week high was 98.7 and the 52-week low was 52.59. The BSE volume for the day was 673,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, IDBI Bank stock reached a high of 93.5 and a low of 88.55.

03 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹89.41, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹91.15

IDBI Bank share price closed the day at 89.41 - a 1.91% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 92.58 , 95.52 , 97.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 87.63 , 85.62 , 82.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:17 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹89.47, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹91.15

The current market price of IDBI Bank has broken the first support of 89.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 88.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 88.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days87.75
10 Days86.98
20 Days86.02
50 Days85.88
100 Days78.95
300 Days71.53
03 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 681.49% higher than yesterday

The volume traded for IDBI Bank until 2 PM is 681.49% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 89.62, showing a decrease of -1.68%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 89.89 and 89.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 89.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 89.89.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 189.66Support 188.94
Resistance 290.01Support 288.57
Resistance 390.38Support 388.22
03 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹89.34, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹91.15

The current market price of IDBI Bank has broken the first support of 89.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 88.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 88.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1070.01% higher than yesterday

The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 1 PM is 1070.01% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at 89.22, reflecting a decrease of -2.12%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 90.36 and 88.44 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 88.44 and selling near the hourly resistance at 90.36.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 189.89Support 189.18
Resistance 290.18Support 288.76
Resistance 390.6Support 388.47
03 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDBI Bank stock reached a low of 88.55 and a high of 93.5 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 1166.51% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 12 AM has increased by 1166.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 89.63, showing a decrease of -1.67%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a reliable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank reached a peak of 90.68 and a low of 88.76 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 90.08 and 89.69, suggesting considerable selling pressure. Traders who hold long positions may consider selling, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 190.36Support 188.44
Resistance 291.48Support 287.64
Resistance 392.28Support 386.52
03 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days87.75
10 Days86.98
20 Days86.02
50 Days85.88
100 Days78.95
300 Days71.53
03 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹88.91, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹91.15

The current market price of IDBI Bank has broken the first support of 89.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 88.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 88.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 623.34% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IDBI Bank by 11 AM is 623.34% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 90.39, showing a decrease of -0.83%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank reached a peak of 91.39 and a trough of 90.35 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 90.77 and 90.28, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.12Support 190.08
Resistance 291.77Support 289.69
Resistance 392.16Support 389.04
03 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.44, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹91.15

IDBI Bank share price is at 90.44 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.67 and 92.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of IDBI Bank has dropped by 0.49% to reach 90.7, in line with its industry peers like Union Bank Of India, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank, which are also experiencing a decline. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.19% and 0.37%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India152.4-2.25-1.45163.1568.0104161.55
Canara Bank627.35-1.45-0.23631.15291.3113809.46
IDBI Bank90.7-0.45-0.4998.752.5997524.29
Yes Bank25.09-0.35-1.3832.8114.172178.62
Indian Bank548.45-1.25-0.23573.45267.2568306.22
03 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 355.91% higher than yesterday

The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 10 AM is 355.91% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 90.69, up by -0.5%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank touched a high of 92.72 & a low of 91.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 192.24Support 190.77
Resistance 293.22Support 290.28
Resistance 393.71Support 389.3
03 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 0.67% to reach 91.76, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Union Bank Of India and Yes Bank are declining, whereas Canara Bank and Indian Bank are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.53% and 0.49% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India154.3-0.35-0.23163.1568.0105460.15
Canara Bank630.51.70.27631.15291.3114380.91
IDBI Bank91.760.610.6798.752.5998664.04
Yes Bank25.29-0.15-0.5932.8114.172753.97
Indian Bank550.751.050.19573.45267.2568592.67
03 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹92.54, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹91.15

The current market price of IDBI Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 92.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 93.79. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 93.79 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.85% and is currently trading at 92.84 today. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have surged by 69.33% to 92.84. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.95%
3 Months0.38%
6 Months45.76%
YTD35.16%
1 Year69.33%
03 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 192.45Support 189.67
Resistance 293.79Support 288.23
Resistance 395.23Support 386.89
03 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12493 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 673 k.

03 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹90.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 92.35 & 89.57 yesterday to end at 90.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

