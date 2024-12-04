IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹81.56 and closed slightly lower at ₹81.53. The stock reached a high of ₹83.85 and a low of ₹81.56 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹87,621.33 crore, IDBI Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹107.98 and a low of ₹63.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 676,218 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 676 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.85 & ₹81.56 yesterday to end at ₹83.11. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.