IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
22 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 89.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.65 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 92.95 and closed at 91.15 on the last day. The high for the day was 93.5 and the low was 88.55. The market capitalization stood at 96137.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 98.7 and 52.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1816541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 22.39% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by IDBI Bank until 1 PM is 22.39% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 89.25, reflecting a slight increase of -0.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank reached a high of 89.34 and a low of 88.72 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 88.98 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 88.71 and 88.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 189.15Support 188.53
Resistance 289.56Support 288.32
Resistance 389.77Support 387.91
06 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock's low price today was 88.37 and the high price was 93.21.

06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 29.82% higher than yesterday

The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 12 AM is 29.82% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 89.13, up by -0.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 90.46 and 89.14 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 89.14 and selling when it is close to the hourly resistance at 90.46.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 189.68Support 188.98
Resistance 290.11Support 288.71
Resistance 390.38Support 388.28
06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days89.87
10 Days87.42
20 Days87.06
50 Days86.07
100 Days79.50
300 Days71.79
06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹89.65, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹89.41

IDBI Bank share price is at 89.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 87.63 and 92.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 87.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 90.17% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 11 AM is 90.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 89.51, showing a slight increase of 0.11%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 91.03 and 88.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 88.2 and selling near hourly resistance at 91.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 190.46Support 189.14
Resistance 291.08Support 288.44
Resistance 391.78Support 387.82
06 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.04, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹89.41

IDBI Bank share price is at 90.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 87.63 and 92.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 87.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IDBI Bank's stock price rose by 0.87% to reach 90.19, outperforming its peers. While Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank saw a decline in their share prices, Indusind Bank witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.22% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1504.021.31.441694.351065.5117059.32
Canara Bank595.75-29.65-4.74632.65291.3108076.81
IDBI Bank90.190.780.8798.752.5996975.92
Yes Bank24.74-0.22-0.8832.8114.171171.74
Indian Bank536.6-6.95-1.28573.45267.2566830.37
06 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 101.72% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 10 AM is 101.72% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 89.27, showing a decrease of -0.16%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank touched a high of 91.2 & a low of 88.37 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.03Support 188.2
Resistance 292.53Support 286.87
Resistance 393.86Support 385.37
06 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IDBI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.07% to reach 89.35, while its counterparts showed a mixed performance. Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank witnessed a decline, whereas Indusind Bank saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex registered a 0.32% and 0.25% change, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1492.710.00.671694.351065.5116179.82
Canara Bank596.0-29.4-4.7632.65291.3108122.16
IDBI Bank89.35-0.06-0.0798.752.5996072.71
Yes Bank24.6-0.36-1.4432.8114.170768.99
Indian Bank531.25-12.3-2.26573.45267.2566164.06
06 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.11, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹89.41

IDBI Bank share price is at 91.11 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 87.63 and 92.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 87.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 2.11% and is currently trading at 91.30. Over the past year, IDBI Bank's shares have gained 66.02% to reach 91.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.53%
3 Months0.04%
6 Months44.08%
YTD32.64%
1 Year66.02%
06 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 192.58Support 187.63
Resistance 295.52Support 285.62
Resistance 397.53Support 382.68
06 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13266 k

The trading volume yesterday was 40.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1816 k.

06 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹91.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 93.5 & 88.55 yesterday to end at 91.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

