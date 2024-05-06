IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Gains in Trading Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹92.95 and closed at ₹91.15 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹93.5 and the low was ₹88.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹96137.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹98.7 and ₹52.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1816541 shares.
The volume traded by IDBI Bank until 1 PM is 22.39% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹89.25, reflecting a slight increase of -0.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
IDBI Bank reached a high of 89.34 and a low of 88.72 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 88.98 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 88.71 and 88.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.15
|Support 1
|88.53
|Resistance 2
|89.56
|Support 2
|88.32
|Resistance 3
|89.77
|Support 3
|87.91
IDBI Bank stock's low price today was ₹88.37 and the high price was ₹93.21.
The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 12 AM is 29.82% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹89.13, up by -0.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 90.46 and 89.14 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 89.14 and selling when it is close to the hourly resistance at 90.46.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.68
|Support 1
|88.98
|Resistance 2
|90.11
|Support 2
|88.71
|Resistance 3
|90.38
|Support 3
|88.28
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|89.87
|10 Days
|87.42
|20 Days
|87.06
|50 Days
|86.07
|100 Days
|79.50
|300 Days
|71.79
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹89.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹87.63 and ₹92.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹87.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 11 AM is 90.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹89.51, showing a slight increase of 0.11%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 91.03 and 88.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 88.2 and selling near hourly resistance at 91.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.46
|Support 1
|89.14
|Resistance 2
|91.08
|Support 2
|88.44
|Resistance 3
|91.78
|Support 3
|87.82
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹90.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹87.63 and ₹92.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹87.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, IDBI Bank's stock price rose by 0.87% to reach ₹90.19, outperforming its peers. While Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank saw a decline in their share prices, Indusind Bank witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.22% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1504.0
|21.3
|1.44
|1694.35
|1065.5
|117059.32
|Canara Bank
|595.75
|-29.65
|-4.74
|632.65
|291.3
|108076.81
|IDBI Bank
|90.19
|0.78
|0.87
|98.7
|52.59
|96975.92
|Yes Bank
|24.74
|-0.22
|-0.88
|32.81
|14.1
|71171.74
|Indian Bank
|536.6
|-6.95
|-1.28
|573.45
|267.25
|66830.37
The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 10 AM is 101.72% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹89.27, showing a decrease of -0.16%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
IDBI Bank touched a high of 91.2 & a low of 88.37 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.03
|Support 1
|88.2
|Resistance 2
|92.53
|Support 2
|86.87
|Resistance 3
|93.86
|Support 3
|85.37
Today, IDBI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.07% to reach ₹89.35, while its counterparts showed a mixed performance. Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank witnessed a decline, whereas Indusind Bank saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex registered a 0.32% and 0.25% change, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1492.7
|10.0
|0.67
|1694.35
|1065.5
|116179.82
|Canara Bank
|596.0
|-29.4
|-4.7
|632.65
|291.3
|108122.16
|IDBI Bank
|89.35
|-0.06
|-0.07
|98.7
|52.59
|96072.71
|Yes Bank
|24.6
|-0.36
|-1.44
|32.81
|14.1
|70768.99
|Indian Bank
|531.25
|-12.3
|-2.26
|573.45
|267.25
|66164.06
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹91.11 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹87.63 and ₹92.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹87.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 2.11% and is currently trading at ₹91.30. Over the past year, IDBI Bank's shares have gained 66.02% to reach ₹91.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.53%
|3 Months
|0.04%
|6 Months
|44.08%
|YTD
|32.64%
|1 Year
|66.02%
The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|92.58
|Support 1
|87.63
|Resistance 2
|95.52
|Support 2
|85.62
|Resistance 3
|97.53
|Support 3
|82.68
The trading volume yesterday was 40.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1816 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹93.5 & ₹88.55 yesterday to end at ₹91.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
