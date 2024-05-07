Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 89.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.55 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 92.69 and closed at 89.41 on the last day. The high for the day was 93.21, while the low was 88.37. The market capitalization stood at 95212.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 98.7 and 52.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2315242 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13211 k

The trading volume yesterday was 74.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹89.41 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 93.21 & 88.37 yesterday to end at 89.41. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.