IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹92.69 and closed at ₹89.41 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹93.21, while the low was ₹88.37. The market capitalization stood at ₹95212.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹98.7 and ₹52.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2315242 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 74.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹93.21 & ₹88.37 yesterday to end at ₹89.41. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
