IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹88.94 and closed at ₹88.8. The high for the day was ₹88.94 and the low was ₹84.95. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹91,567.46 crore. The 52-week high was ₹98.7 and the 52-week low was ₹52.59. The BSE volume for the day was 853,851 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.84
|Support 1
|83.85
|Resistance 2
|90.39
|Support 2
|82.41
|Resistance 3
|91.83
|Support 3
|79.86
The trading volume yesterday was 28.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 853 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹88.94 & ₹84.95 yesterday to end at ₹88.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!