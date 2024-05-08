Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -4.1 %. The stock closed at 88.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.16 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 88.94 and closed at 88.8. The high for the day was 88.94 and the low was 84.95. The market capitalization of the bank was 91,567.46 crore. The 52-week high was 98.7 and the 52-week low was 52.59. The BSE volume for the day was 853,851 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 187.84Support 183.85
Resistance 290.39Support 282.41
Resistance 391.83Support 379.86
08 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12208 k

The trading volume yesterday was 28.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 853 k.

08 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹88.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 88.94 & 84.95 yesterday to end at 88.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

