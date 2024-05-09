IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹84.77 and closed at ₹85.16 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹87 and the low was ₹84.36. The market capitalization stood at ₹92,255.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹98.7 and ₹52.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 739,442 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 46.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 739 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹87 & ₹84.36 yesterday to end at ₹85.16. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
