IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 85.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.8 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 84.77 and closed at 85.16 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 87 and the low was 84.36. The market capitalization stood at 92,255.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 98.7 and 52.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 739,442 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11952 k

The trading volume yesterday was 46.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 739 k.

09 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹85.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 87 & 84.36 yesterday to end at 85.16. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

