IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 85.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.51 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened and closed at 85.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 86.34, while the low was 82.95. The market capitalization stood at 89,793.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were 98.7 and 52.59 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 563,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 185.57Support 182.18
Resistance 287.65Support 280.87
Resistance 388.96Support 378.79
10 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11408 k

The trading volume yesterday was 54.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.

10 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹85.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 86.34 & 82.95 yesterday to end at 85.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

