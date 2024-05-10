IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹85.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹86.34, while the low was ₹82.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹89,793.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹98.7 and ₹52.59 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 563,188 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|85.57
|Support 1
|82.18
|Resistance 2
|87.65
|Support 2
|80.87
|Resistance 3
|88.96
|Support 3
|78.79
The trading volume yesterday was 54.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹86.34 & ₹82.95 yesterday to end at ₹85.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
