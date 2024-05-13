Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 83.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.67 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 83.91 and closed at 83.51 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 84.82, while the low was 82.30. The market capitalization stood at 89,900.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 98.70 and the 52-week low was 52.59. The BSE volume for the day was 610,533 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹81.67, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹83.61

The current market price of IDBI Bank has broken the first support of 82.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 81.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of 81.05 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IDBI Bank has dropped by -1.27% and is currently trading at 82.55. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 57.00% to reach 82.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.49%
3 Months-7.4%
6 Months32.17%
YTD24.04%
1 Year57.0%
13 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.84Support 182.32
Resistance 286.09Support 281.05
Resistance 387.36Support 379.8
13 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10898 k

The trading volume yesterday was 50.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 610 k.

13 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹83.51 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 84.82 & 82.3 yesterday to end at 83.51. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

