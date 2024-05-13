IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹83.91 and closed at ₹83.51 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹84.82, while the low was ₹82.30. The market capitalization stood at ₹89,900.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹98.70 and the 52-week low was ₹52.59. The BSE volume for the day was 610,533 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current market price of IDBI Bank has broken the first support of ₹82.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹81.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹81.05 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of IDBI Bank has dropped by -1.27% and is currently trading at ₹82.55. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 57.00% to reach ₹82.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.49%
|3 Months
|-7.4%
|6 Months
|32.17%
|YTD
|24.04%
|1 Year
|57.0%
The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.84
|Support 1
|82.32
|Resistance 2
|86.09
|Support 2
|81.05
|Resistance 3
|87.36
|Support 3
|79.8
The trading volume yesterday was 50.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 610 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹84.82 & ₹82.3 yesterday to end at ₹83.51. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!