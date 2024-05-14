Active Stocks
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock on the Rise Today
LIVE UPDATES

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock on the Rise Today

6 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 81.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.5 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 83.81 and closed at 83.61 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 83.9, while the low was 80.44. The market capitalization stood at 87,718.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 98.7 and the 52-week low was 52.59. The BSE volume for the day was 755,756 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:41:22 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank touched a high of 82.7 & a low of 82.13 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 182.83Support 182.26
Resistance 283.05Support 281.91
Resistance 383.4Support 381.69
14 May 2024, 10:17:05 AM IST

IDBI Bank Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:58:40 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 1.21% to reach 82.57, outperforming its peers. While Union Bank Of India is experiencing a decline, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India133.95-2.45-1.8163.1568.091551.44
Canara Bank562.913.752.5632.65291.3102117.39
IDBI Bank82.570.991.2198.752.6488782.58
Yes Bank22.50.261.1732.8114.164727.73
Indian Bank514.151.050.2573.45267.2569253.95
14 May 2024, 09:38:13 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹82.5, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹81.58

IDBI Bank share price is at 82.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 79.99 and 83.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 79.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 83.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:18:36 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.31% and is currently trading at 82.65. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 53.15%, reaching 82.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.16%
3 Months-2.7%
6 Months24.41%
YTD20.99%
1 Year53.15%
14 May 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.45Support 179.99
Resistance 285.41Support 278.49
Resistance 386.91Support 376.53
14 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10711 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 755 k.

14 May 2024, 08:05:43 AM IST

IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹83.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 83.9 & 80.44 yesterday to end at 83.61. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

