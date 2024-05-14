IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock on the Rise Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹83.81 and closed at ₹83.61 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹83.9, while the low was ₹80.44. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,718.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹98.7 and the 52-week low was ₹52.59. The BSE volume for the day was 755,756 shares traded.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank touched a high of 82.7 & a low of 82.13 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.83
|Support 1
|82.26
|Resistance 2
|83.05
|Support 2
|81.91
|Resistance 3
|83.4
|Support 3
|81.69
IDBI Bank Live Updates
IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 1.21% to reach ₹82.57, outperforming its peers. While Union Bank Of India is experiencing a decline, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|133.95
|-2.45
|-1.8
|163.15
|68.0
|91551.44
|Canara Bank
|562.9
|13.75
|2.5
|632.65
|291.3
|102117.39
|IDBI Bank
|82.57
|0.99
|1.21
|98.7
|52.64
|88782.58
|Yes Bank
|22.5
|0.26
|1.17
|32.81
|14.1
|64727.73
|Indian Bank
|514.15
|1.05
|0.2
|573.45
|267.25
|69253.95
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹82.5, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹81.58
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹82.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹79.99 and ₹83.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹79.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 83.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.31% and is currently trading at ₹82.65. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 53.15%, reaching ₹82.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.16%
|3 Months
|-2.7%
|6 Months
|24.41%
|YTD
|20.99%
|1 Year
|53.15%
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.45
|Support 1
|79.99
|Resistance 2
|85.41
|Support 2
|78.49
|Resistance 3
|86.91
|Support 3
|76.53
IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10711 k
The trading volume yesterday was 30.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 755 k.
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹83.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹83.9 & ₹80.44 yesterday to end at ₹83.61. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
