IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock on the Rise Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹83.81 and closed at ₹83.61 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹83.9, while the low was ₹80.44. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,718.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹98.7 and the 52-week low was ₹52.59. The BSE volume for the day was 755,756 shares traded.
IDBI Bank touched a high of 82.7 & a low of 82.13 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.83
|Support 1
|82.26
|Resistance 2
|83.05
|Support 2
|81.91
|Resistance 3
|83.4
|Support 3
|81.69
Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 1.21% to reach ₹82.57, outperforming its peers. While Union Bank Of India is experiencing a decline, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|133.95
|-2.45
|-1.8
|163.15
|68.0
|91551.44
|Canara Bank
|562.9
|13.75
|2.5
|632.65
|291.3
|102117.39
|IDBI Bank
|82.57
|0.99
|1.21
|98.7
|52.64
|88782.58
|Yes Bank
|22.5
|0.26
|1.17
|32.81
|14.1
|64727.73
|Indian Bank
|514.15
|1.05
|0.2
|573.45
|267.25
|69253.95
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹82.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹79.99 and ₹83.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹79.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 83.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.31% and is currently trading at ₹82.65. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 53.15%, reaching ₹82.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.16%
|3 Months
|-2.7%
|6 Months
|24.41%
|YTD
|20.99%
|1 Year
|53.15%
The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.45
|Support 1
|79.99
|Resistance 2
|85.41
|Support 2
|78.49
|Resistance 3
|86.91
|Support 3
|76.53
The trading volume yesterday was 30.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 755 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹83.9 & ₹80.44 yesterday to end at ₹83.61. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
