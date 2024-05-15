IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹84.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹83.96

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹82.37 and closed at ₹81.58 on the last trading day. The high was ₹84.15 and the low was ₹82.01. The market capitalization stood at ₹90,277.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹98.7 and the 52-week low was ₹52.64. The BSE volume for the day was 404,810 shares traded.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has a 0.13% MF holding & 0.45% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.32% in december to 0.45% in march quarter.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.89%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Analysts estimate that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year will be 0.00% each.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has shown an EPS growth of 55.03% and a revenue growth of 9.83% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 264456.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.29% to reach ₹84.2, moving in line with its industry counterparts. Union Bank Of India, CANARA BANK ORD, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|138.9
|5.2
|3.89
|163.15
|68.0
|106030.84
|CANARA BANK ORD
|119.0
|5.75
|5.08
|126.53
|58.26
|21588.15
|IDBI Bank
|84.2
|0.24
|0.29
|98.7
|52.64
|90535.23
|Yes Bank
|22.59
|0.06
|0.27
|32.81
|14.1
|64986.65
|Indian Bank
|535.5
|22.5
|4.39
|573.45
|267.25
|72129.71
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|83.93
|10 Days
|87.10
|20 Days
|86.83
|50 Days
|85.56
|100 Days
|80.68
|300 Days
|72.67
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹84.34. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 58.10% to reach ₹84.34, while the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.41%
|3 Months
|-2.87%
|6 Months
|28.07%
|YTD
|24.55%
|1 Year
|58.1%
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.63
|Support 1
|82.49
|Resistance 2
|85.46
|Support 2
|81.18
|Resistance 3
|86.77
|Support 3
|80.35
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10541 k
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 404 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹81.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.15 & ₹82.01 yesterday to end at ₹81.58. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
