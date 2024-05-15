Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank closed today at 84.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's 83.96

40 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 83.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 82.37 and closed at 81.58 on the last trading day. The high was 84.15 and the low was 82.01. The market capitalization stood at 90,277.17 crore. The 52-week high was 98.7 and the 52-week low was 52.64. The BSE volume for the day was 404,810 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has a 0.13% MF holding & 0.45% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.32% in december to 0.45% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:34 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.89%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Analysts estimate that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year will be 0.00% each.

15 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has shown an EPS growth of 55.03% and a revenue growth of 9.83% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 264456.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:10 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.29% to reach 84.2, moving in line with its industry counterparts. Union Bank Of India, CANARA BANK ORD, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India138.95.23.89163.1568.0106030.84
CANARA BANK ORD119.05.755.08126.5358.2621588.15
IDBI Bank84.20.240.2998.752.6490535.23
Yes Bank22.590.060.2732.8114.164986.65
Indian Bank535.522.54.39573.45267.2572129.71
15 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock reached a high of 85.45 and a low of 84 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank closed today at ₹84.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹83.96

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price closed the day at 84.2 - a 0.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 84.97 , 85.93 , 86.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 83.52 , 83.03 , 82.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -14.21% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 3 PM is 14.21% lower than yesterday, with the price at 84.2, down by 0.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.

15 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹83.96

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.49 and 84.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.49 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days83.93
10 Days87.10
20 Days86.83
50 Days85.56
100 Days80.68
300 Days72.67
15 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -14.38% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 2 PM is 14.38% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 84.3, a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 84.43 and 84.19 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 84.19 and selling near the hourly resistance at 84.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.34Support 184.13
Resistance 284.45Support 284.03
Resistance 384.55Support 383.92
15 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.21, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹83.96

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.21 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.49 and 84.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.49 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -9.60% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded up to 1 PM is down by 9.60% compared to yesterday, with the price at 84.25, showing a decrease of 0.35%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a continued decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank reached a peak of 84.45 and a bottom of 84.21 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 84.24, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 84.12 and 83.94.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.43Support 184.19
Resistance 284.56Support 284.08
Resistance 384.67Support 383.95
15 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's low price for the day was 84.1, while the high price reached was 85.45.

15 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 7.39% higher than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 12 AM has increased by 7.39% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 84.4, reflecting a 0.52% increase. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 84.81 and 84.12 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 84.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 84.81.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.54Support 184.24
Resistance 284.72Support 284.12
Resistance 384.84Support 383.94
15 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days83.93
10 Days87.10
20 Days86.83
50 Days85.56
100 Days80.68
300 Days72.67
15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.41, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹83.96

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.41 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.49 and 84.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.49 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 17.39% higher than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 11 AM is 17.39% greater than yesterday, while the price is currently at 84.6, representing a 0.76% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 85.11 and 83.93 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 83.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 85.11.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.81Support 184.12
Resistance 285.23Support 283.85
Resistance 385.5Support 383.43
15 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.63, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹83.96

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.63 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.49 and 84.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.49 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.85% to reach 84.67, following the trend of its peer banks like Union Bank Of India, CANARA BANK ORD, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank, which are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and down by -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India139.756.054.53163.1568.0106679.7
CANARA BANK ORD118.455.24.59126.5358.2621488.37
IDBI Bank84.670.710.8598.752.6491040.59
Yes Bank22.580.050.2232.8114.164957.88
Indian Bank534.521.54.19573.45267.2571995.01
15 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 35.91% higher than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 10 AM is 35.91% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 84.52, showing an increase of 0.67%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank touched a high of 85.29 & a low of 84.11 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 185.11Support 183.93
Resistance 285.79Support 283.43
Resistance 386.29Support 382.75
15 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.96% to reach 84.77, following the trend of its peer banks like Union Bank Of India, CANARA BANK ORD, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown growth, with a 0.18% and 0.24% increase, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India139.35.64.19163.1568.0106336.19
CANARA BANK ORD117.854.64.06126.5358.2621379.52
IDBI Bank84.770.810.9698.752.6491148.11
Yes Bank22.70.170.7532.8114.165303.09
Indian Bank527.314.32.79573.45267.2571025.2
15 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹85.02, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹83.96

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDBI Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 84.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 85.46. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 85.46 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 84.34. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 58.10% to reach 84.34, while the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.41%
3 Months-2.87%
6 Months28.07%
YTD24.55%
1 Year58.1%
15 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.63Support 182.49
Resistance 285.46Support 281.18
Resistance 386.77Support 380.35
15 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10541 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 404 k.

15 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹81.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 84.15 & 82.01 yesterday to end at 81.58. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.