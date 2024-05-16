IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹83.38, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹84.2

Active Stocks
16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 84.89 and closed at 83.96. The high for the day was 85.45 and the low was 84. The market capitalization stood at 90,535.23 crore. The 52-week high was 98.7 and the low was 52.64. The BSE volume for the day was 302,872 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:02:10 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has a 0.13% MF holding & 0.45% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.32% in december to 0.45% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:36:45 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 11.89%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project ROE to be 0.00% in both the current and upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:06:55 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has experienced an EPS growth of 55.03% and a revenue growth of 9.83% in the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 264456.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of % in revenue and % in profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:08:11 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDBI Bank's stock price dropped by -0.97% to reach 83.38, while its counterparts are exhibiting mixed performances. CANARA BANK ORD is declining, whereas Union Bank Of India, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD113.7-5.3-4.45126.5358.2620626.66
Union Bank Of India140.71.81.3163.1568.0107404.89
IDBI Bank83.38-0.82-0.9798.752.6489653.53
Yes Bank22.670.080.3532.8114.165216.79
Indian Bank540.04.50.84573.45267.2572735.84
16 May 2024, 05:37:04 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's low price today was 82.85 and the high price was 85.05.

16 May 2024, 03:52:37 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 35.13% higher than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDBI Bank by 3 PM is 35.13% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 83.38, up by -0.97%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:50:47 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank closed today at ₹83.38, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹84.2

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price closed the day at 83.38 - a 0.97% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 84.75 , 86.0 , 86.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 82.55 , 81.6 , 80.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:34:55 PM IST

16 May 2024, 03:12:20 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank trading at ₹83.47, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹84.2

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IDBI Bank has broken the first support of 83.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 83.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 83.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 02:58:56 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days83.69
10 Days86.33
20 Days86.56
50 Days85.44
100 Days80.85
300 Days72.80
16 May 2024, 02:56:42 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

16 May 2024, 02:45:46 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 25.65% higher than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 2 PM is 25.65% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 83.21, up by -1.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.

16 May 2024, 02:35:15 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 83.75 and 83.01 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 83.01 and selling when it is near the hourly resistance at 83.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.26Support 182.84
Resistance 283.48Support 282.64
Resistance 383.68Support 382.42
16 May 2024, 02:00:03 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹83, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹84.2

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDBI Bank has broken the first support of 83.52 & second support of 83.03 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 82.07. If the stock price breaks the final support of 82.07 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 01:48:35 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 9.41% higher than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 1 PM is 9.41% higher than yesterday, while the price was trading at 82.9, showing an increase of -1.54%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:41:36 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank reached a peak of 83.94 and a low of 83.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.75Support 183.01
Resistance 284.21Support 282.73
Resistance 384.49Support 382.27
16 May 2024, 01:03:55 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's price ranged from a low of 83.41 to a high of 85.05 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:50:48 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -8.27% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 12 AM is 8.27% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 83.87, down by 0.39%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:33:54 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank reached a peak of 84.37 and a trough of 83.85 in the prior trading session. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 83.97 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 83.59 and 83.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.2Support 183.68
Resistance 284.54Support 283.5
Resistance 384.72Support 383.16
16 May 2024, 12:27:06 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

16 May 2024, 12:22:15 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days83.69
10 Days86.33
20 Days86.56
50 Days85.44
100 Days80.85
300 Days72.80
16 May 2024, 12:20:54 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.01, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹84.2

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 83.52 and 84.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 83.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:52:12 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -34.17% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 11 AM is 34.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 84.28, down by 0.1%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:37:10 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 84.88 and 84.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 84.15 and selling near the hourly resistance of 84.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.89Support 183.97
Resistance 285.43Support 283.59
Resistance 385.81Support 383.05
16 May 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.21, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹84.2

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.21 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 83.52 and 84.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 83.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:17:31 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 0.19% to reach 84.36, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. CANARA BANK ORD and Indian Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank Of India and Yes Bank are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD113.8-5.2-4.37126.5358.2620644.8
Union Bank Of India141.32.41.73163.1568.0107862.91
IDBI Bank84.360.160.1998.752.6490707.26
Yes Bank22.620.030.1332.8114.165072.95
Indian Bank528.3-7.2-1.34573.45267.2571159.9
16 May 2024, 10:54:51 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.03% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 10 AM is down by 43.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 84.56, a decrease of 0.43%. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:36:17 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank touched a high of 85.0 & a low of 84.27 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.88Support 184.15
Resistance 285.31Support 283.85
Resistance 385.61Support 383.42
16 May 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

16 May 2024, 09:58:09 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDBI Bank increased by 0.65% to reach 84.75, outperforming its peers. While CANARA BANK ORD and Indian Bank are experiencing a decline, Union Bank Of India and Yes Bank are showing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD115.85-3.15-2.65126.5358.2621016.7
Union Bank Of India142.23.32.38163.1568.0108549.93
IDBI Bank84.750.550.6598.752.6491126.61
Yes Bank22.770.180.832.8114.165504.47
Indian Bank533.95-1.55-0.29573.45267.2571920.93
16 May 2024, 09:39:25 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.71, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹84.2

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.71 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 83.52 and 84.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 83.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:17:59 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.59%, currently trading at 84.70. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 57.97%, reaching 84.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.86%
3 Months-4.27%
6 Months27.29%
YTD24.93%
1 Year57.97%
16 May 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.97Support 183.52
Resistance 285.93Support 283.03
Resistance 386.42Support 382.07
16 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10228 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 302 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04:44 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹83.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 85.45 & 84 yesterday to end at 83.96. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

