IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹83.38, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹84.2

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹84.89 and closed at ₹83.96. The high for the day was ₹85.45 and the low was ₹84. The market capitalization stood at ₹90,535.23 crore. The 52-week high was ₹98.7 and the low was ₹52.64. The BSE volume for the day was 302,872 shares traded.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has a 0.13% MF holding & 0.45% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.32% in december to 0.45% in march quarter.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 11.89%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project ROE to be 0.00% in both the current and upcoming fiscal year.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has experienced an EPS growth of 55.03% and a revenue growth of 9.83% in the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 264456.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of % in revenue and % in profit for the upcoming quarter.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDBI Bank's stock price dropped by -0.97% to reach ₹83.38, while its counterparts are exhibiting mixed performances. CANARA BANK ORD is declining, whereas Union Bank Of India, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CANARA BANK ORD
|113.7
|-5.3
|-4.45
|126.53
|58.26
|20626.66
|Union Bank Of India
|140.7
|1.8
|1.3
|163.15
|68.0
|107404.89
|IDBI Bank
|83.38
|-0.82
|-0.97
|98.7
|52.64
|89653.53
|Yes Bank
|22.67
|0.08
|0.35
|32.81
|14.1
|65216.79
|Indian Bank
|540.0
|4.5
|0.84
|573.45
|267.25
|72735.84
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's low price today was ₹82.85 and the high price was ₹85.05.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 35.13% higher than yesterday
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDBI Bank by 3 PM is 35.13% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹83.38, up by -0.97%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank closed today at ₹83.38, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹84.2
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price closed the day at ₹83.38 - a 0.97% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 84.75 , 86.0 , 86.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 82.55 , 81.6 , 80.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|83.69
|10 Days
|86.33
|20 Days
|86.56
|50 Days
|85.44
|100 Days
|80.85
|300 Days
|72.80
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 83.75 and 83.01 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 83.01 and selling when it is near the hourly resistance at 83.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.26
|Support 1
|82.84
|Resistance 2
|83.48
|Support 2
|82.64
|Resistance 3
|83.68
|Support 3
|82.42
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.75
|Support 1
|83.01
|Resistance 2
|84.21
|Support 2
|82.73
|Resistance 3
|84.49
|Support 3
|82.27
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's price ranged from a low of ₹83.41 to a high of ₹85.05 on the current day.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.2
|Support 1
|83.68
|Resistance 2
|84.54
|Support 2
|83.5
|Resistance 3
|84.72
|Support 3
|83.16
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.89
|Support 1
|83.97
|Resistance 2
|85.43
|Support 2
|83.59
|Resistance 3
|85.81
|Support 3
|83.05
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.88
|Support 1
|84.15
|Resistance 2
|85.31
|Support 2
|83.85
|Resistance 3
|85.61
|Support 3
|83.42
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.59%, currently trading at ₹84.70. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 57.97%, reaching ₹84.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|-4.27%
|6 Months
|27.29%
|YTD
|24.93%
|1 Year
|57.97%
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.97
|Support 1
|83.52
|Resistance 2
|85.93
|Support 2
|83.03
|Resistance 3
|86.42
|Support 3
|82.07
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹83.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹85.45 & ₹84 yesterday to end at ₹83.96. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
