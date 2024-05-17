Active Stocks
IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹84.36, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹83.38

39 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 83.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.36 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank's stock closed at 84.2 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of 84.9. The stock reached a high of 85.05 and a low of 82.85 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 89,653.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 98.7 and 52.64, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 500,989 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:00:02 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has a 0.13% MF holding & 0.45% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.32% in december to 0.45% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:30:45 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year stood at 11.89%. Meanwhile, the return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was recorded at -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.

17 May 2024, 07:04:34 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has achieved an EPS growth of 55.03% and a revenue growth of 9.83% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 264456.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% for revenue and �% for profit in the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:05:19 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 1.18% to reach 84.36, outperforming its peers. While Union Bank Of India's stock is declining, CANARA BANK ORD, Indian Bank, and Yes Bank are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD113.80.10.09126.5358.2620644.8
Union Bank Of India139.15-1.55-1.1163.1568.0106221.68
IDBI Bank84.360.981.1898.752.6490707.26
Indian Bank541.61.850.34573.45267.2572951.35
Yes Bank23.010.341.532.8114.166194.9
17 May 2024, 05:39:37 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's today's high price was 84.82 and the low price was 83.49.

17 May 2024, 03:49:47 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -15.18% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 3 PM is 15.18% lower than yesterday, with the price at 84.36, down by 1.18%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:48:02 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank closed today at ₹84.36, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹83.38

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price closed the day at 84.36 - a 1.18% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 84.75 , 86.0 , 86.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 82.55 , 81.6 , 80.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:32:13 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:18:12 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.34, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹83.38

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.34 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.55 and 84.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:58:55 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days83.37
10 Days85.72
20 Days86.35
50 Days85.29
100 Days81.03
300 Days72.94
17 May 2024, 02:57:45 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:52:48 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -12.22% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 2 PM is 12.22% lower than the previous day, while the price is at 84.29, a decrease of 1.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a continued decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:38:30 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 84.45 and 83.94 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 83.94 and selling near the hourly resistance at 84.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.54Support 184.03
Resistance 284.86Support 283.84
Resistance 385.05Support 383.52
17 May 2024, 02:08:14 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.46, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹83.38

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.46 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.55 and 84.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:47:51 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -10.42% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 1 PM is down by 10.42% compared to yesterday, with the price at 84.42 representing a decrease of 1.25%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:33:48 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 84.73 and 83.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 83.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 84.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.45Support 183.94
Resistance 284.68Support 283.66
Resistance 384.96Support 383.43
17 May 2024, 01:06:27 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's today reached a low price of 83.49 and a high price of 84.82.

17 May 2024, 12:49:57 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.11% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 12 AM is 2.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 84.12, a decrease of 0.89%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:33:50 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 84.49 and 83.84 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 83.84 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 84.49.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.73Support 183.97
Resistance 285.15Support 283.63
Resistance 385.49Support 383.21
17 May 2024, 12:24:56 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:21:09 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days83.37
10 Days85.72
20 Days86.35
50 Days85.29
100 Days81.03
300 Days72.94
17 May 2024, 12:20:58 PM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.25, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹83.38

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.55 and 84.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:46:36 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 8.20% higher than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IDBI Bank by 11 AM is 8.20% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 84.42, showing an increase of 1.25%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal potential further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:40:22 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank reached a peak of 84.46 and a low of 83.81 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 84.13 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.49Support 183.84
Resistance 284.8Support 283.5
Resistance 385.14Support 383.19
17 May 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank trading at ₹84.29, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹83.38

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price is at 84.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.55 and 84.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:14:26 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.1% today, reaching 84.3, in line with similar banks such as CANARA BANK ORD, Union Bank Of India, Indian Bank, and Yes Bank, which are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.24% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD114.751.050.92126.5358.2620817.14
Union Bank Of India140.850.150.11163.1568.0107519.4
IDBI Bank84.30.921.198.752.6490642.75
Indian Bank542.152.40.44573.45267.2573025.44
Yes Bank22.890.220.9732.8114.165849.68
17 May 2024, 10:53:53 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.53% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 10 AM is down by 1.53% compared to yesterday, with the price at 83.81, a decrease of 0.52%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:37:24 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank touched a high of 84.06 & a low of 83.52 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.13Support 183.59
Resistance 284.36Support 283.28
Resistance 384.67Support 383.05
17 May 2024, 10:14:22 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:58:33 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of IDBI Bank rose by 0.48% today to reach 83.78, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. Union Bank Of India and Indian Bank are experiencing a decline, whereas CANARA BANK ORD and Yes Bank are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.24% and up by 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD115.11.41.23126.5358.2620880.64
Union Bank Of India140.55-0.15-0.11163.1568.0107290.39
IDBI Bank83.780.40.4898.752.6490083.63
Indian Bank536.6-3.15-0.58573.45267.2572277.87
Yes Bank22.820.150.6632.8114.165648.31
17 May 2024, 09:32:30 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹83.76, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹83.38

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at 83.76 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.55 and 84.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 84.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:22:51 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.26%, trading at 83.60 today. Over the past year, IDBI Bank's shares have surged by 47.22% to 83.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.06%
3 Months-9.11%
6 Months27.13%
YTD23.74%
1 Year47.22%
17 May 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.75Support 182.55
Resistance 286.0Support 281.6
Resistance 386.95Support 380.35
17 May 2024, 08:20:24 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9948 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 500 k.

17 May 2024, 08:04:46 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹84.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 85.05 & 82.85 yesterday to end at 84.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

