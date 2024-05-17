IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹84.36, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹83.38

IDBI Bank Share Price Highlights : IDBI Bank's stock closed at ₹84.2 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹84.9. The stock reached a high of ₹85.05 and a low of ₹82.85 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹89,653.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹98.7 and ₹52.64, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 500,989 shares traded.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has a 0.13% MF holding & 0.45% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.32% in december to 0.45% in march quarter.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year stood at 11.89%. Meanwhile, the return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was recorded at -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank has achieved an EPS growth of 55.03% and a revenue growth of 9.83% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 264456.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% for revenue and �% for profit in the upcoming quarter.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDBI Bank's stock price increased by 1.18% to reach ₹84.36, outperforming its peers. While Union Bank Of India's stock is declining, CANARA BANK ORD, Indian Bank, and Yes Bank are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's today's high price was ₹84.82 and the low price was ₹83.49.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|83.37
|10 Days
|85.72
|20 Days
|86.35
|50 Days
|85.29
|100 Days
|81.03
|300 Days
|72.94
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.54
|Support 1
|84.03
|Resistance 2
|84.86
|Support 2
|83.84
|Resistance 3
|85.05
|Support 3
|83.52
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.1% today, reaching ₹84.3, in line with similar banks such as CANARA BANK ORD, Union Bank Of India, Indian Bank, and Yes Bank, which are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.24% and 0.39% respectively.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of IDBI Bank rose by 0.48% today to reach ₹83.78, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. Union Bank Of India and Indian Bank are experiencing a decline, whereas CANARA BANK ORD and Yes Bank are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.24% and up by 0.05% respectively.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.26%, trading at ₹83.60 today. Over the past year, IDBI Bank's shares have surged by 47.22% to ₹83.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.06%
|3 Months
|-9.11%
|6 Months
|27.13%
|YTD
|23.74%
|1 Year
|47.22%
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.75
|Support 1
|82.55
|Resistance 2
|86.0
|Support 2
|81.6
|Resistance 3
|86.95
|Support 3
|80.35
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9948 k
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 500 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹84.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹85.05 & ₹82.85 yesterday to end at ₹84.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
