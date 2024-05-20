Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 84.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 84.51 and closed at 84.33 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 86.39 and the low was 84.51. The market capitalization stood at 92,739.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 98.7 and 52.64 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 84,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:50:09 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDBI Bank increased by 2.28% to reach 86.25, while its peer companies are showing a mixed performance. While Indian Bank is experiencing a decline, Union Bank of India, CANARA BANK ORD, and Yes Bank are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India141.152.01.44163.1568.0107748.41
CANARA BANK ORD114.50.70.62126.5358.2620771.79
IDBI Bank86.251.922.2898.752.6492739.47
Indian Bank538.8-1.1-0.2573.45267.2572574.2
Yes Bank23.360.351.5232.8114.167201.77
20 May 2024, 09:38:20 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹86.25, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹84.33

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDBI Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 84.96 & second resistance of 85.55 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 86.29. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 86.29 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

20 May 2024, 09:25:44 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 2.28% and is currently trading at 86.25. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have risen by 50.62% to 86.25, while the Nifty has increased by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.9%
3 Months-9.33%
6 Months34.64%
YTD25.15%
1 Year50.63%
20 May 2024, 08:53:12 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.96Support 183.63
Resistance 285.55Support 282.89
Resistance 386.29Support 382.3
20 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9948 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 500 k.

20 May 2024, 08:08:00 AM IST

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹84.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 86.39 & 84.51 yesterday to end at 84.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

