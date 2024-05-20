IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹84.51 and closed at ₹84.33 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹86.39 and the low was ₹84.51. The market capitalization stood at ₹92,739.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹98.7 and ₹52.64 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 84,341 shares.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDBI Bank increased by 2.28% to reach ₹86.25, while its peer companies are showing a mixed performance. While Indian Bank is experiencing a decline, Union Bank of India, CANARA BANK ORD, and Yes Bank are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|141.15
|2.0
|1.44
|163.15
|68.0
|107748.41
|CANARA BANK ORD
|114.5
|0.7
|0.62
|126.53
|58.26
|20771.79
|IDBI Bank
|86.25
|1.92
|2.28
|98.7
|52.64
|92739.47
|Indian Bank
|538.8
|-1.1
|-0.2
|573.45
|267.25
|72574.2
|Yes Bank
|23.36
|0.35
|1.52
|32.81
|14.1
|67201.77
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹86.25, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹84.33
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDBI Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹84.96 & second resistance of ₹85.55 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹86.29. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹86.29 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 2.28% and is currently trading at ₹86.25. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have risen by 50.62% to ₹86.25, while the Nifty has increased by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.9%
|3 Months
|-9.33%
|6 Months
|34.64%
|YTD
|25.15%
|1 Year
|50.63%
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|84.96
|Support 1
|83.63
|Resistance 2
|85.55
|Support 2
|82.89
|Resistance 3
|86.29
|Support 3
|82.3
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9948 k
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 500 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹84.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹86.39 & ₹84.51 yesterday to end at ₹84.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
