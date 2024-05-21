Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 86.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 84.51 and closed at 84.33. The stock reached a high of 86.39 and a low of 84.51. The market capitalization was 92,739.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 98.7 and the 52-week low was 52.64. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 84,341 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹87.15, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹86.08

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDBI Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 86.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 87.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 87.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.51% and is currently trading at 87.38. Over the past year, IDBI Bank's shares have gained 56.69% to reach 87.38. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to reach 22404.55 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.58%
3 Months-7.56%
6 Months37.43%
YTD27.74%
1 Year56.69%
21 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 186.92Support 185.04
Resistance 287.6Support 283.84
Resistance 388.8Support 383.16
21 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9585 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 84 k.

21 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹84.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 86.39 & 84.51 yesterday to end at 84.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

