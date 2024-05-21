IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Gains in Trading Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹84.51 and closed at ₹84.33. The stock reached a high of ₹86.39 and a low of ₹84.51. The market capitalization was ₹92,739.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹98.7 and the 52-week low was ₹52.64. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 84,341 shares traded.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDBI Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹86.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹87.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹87.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.51% and is currently trading at ₹87.38. Over the past year, IDBI Bank's shares have gained 56.69% to reach ₹87.38. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to reach 22404.55 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.58%
|3 Months
|-7.56%
|6 Months
|37.43%
|YTD
|27.74%
|1 Year
|56.69%
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|86.92
|Support 1
|85.04
|Resistance 2
|87.6
|Support 2
|83.84
|Resistance 3
|88.8
|Support 3
|83.16
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 84 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹86.39 & ₹84.51 yesterday to end at ₹84.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
