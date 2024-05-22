IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's stock price on the last day was slightly down, opening at ₹86.4 and closing at ₹86.08. The high for the day was ₹89.95, while the low was ₹86.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹94,825.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹98.7 and ₹52.64 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 619,729 shares traded.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's today reached a low of ₹87.02 and a high of ₹89.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -53.90% lower than yesterday
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 12 AM is 53.90% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹87.34, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 87.7 and 87.09 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 87.09 and selling near the hourly resistance at 87.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.32
|Support 1
|87.04
|Resistance 2
|87.49
|Support 2
|86.93
|Resistance 3
|87.6
|Support 3
|86.76
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|84.39
|10 Days
|84.16
|20 Days
|86.00
|50 Days
|84.98
|100 Days
|81.54
|300 Days
|73.35
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹87.2, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹88.19
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at ₹87.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹86.18 and ₹90.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹86.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.26% lower than yesterday
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 11 AM is 45.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹87.24, a decrease of 1.08%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 88.44 and 86.88 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 86.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 88.44.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.7
|Support 1
|87.09
|Resistance 2
|88.06
|Support 2
|86.84
|Resistance 3
|88.31
|Support 3
|86.48
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank trading at ₹87.27, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹88.19
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price is at ₹87.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹86.18 and ₹90.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹86.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDBI Bank's stock price decreased by 0.98% to reach ₹87.33, while its counterparts showed a mixed performance. Yes Bank and Indian Bank experienced declines, whereas Union Bank Of India and CANARA BANK ORD saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both increased by 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|147.6
|4.9
|3.43
|163.15
|68.0
|112672.08
|CANARA BANK ORD
|116.25
|0.0
|0.0
|126.53
|58.29
|21089.26
|IDBI Bank
|87.33
|-0.86
|-0.98
|98.7
|53.07
|93900.73
|Yes Bank
|22.93
|-0.31
|-1.33
|32.81
|14.1
|65964.75
|Indian Bank
|564.95
|-10.5
|-1.82
|580.0
|267.25
|76096.51
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -38.34% lower than yesterday
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 10 AM is 38.34% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹87.53, down by 0.75%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank touched a high of 88.61 & a low of 87.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|88.44
|Support 1
|86.88
|Resistance 2
|89.3
|Support 2
|86.18
|Resistance 3
|90.0
|Support 3
|85.32
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDBI Bank's share price dropped by 0.44% to reach ₹87.8, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. CANARA BANK ORD, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are declining today, whereas Union Bank Of India's share price is rising. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|148.5
|5.8
|4.06
|163.15
|68.0
|113359.11
|CANARA BANK ORD
|115.6
|-0.65
|-0.56
|126.53
|58.29
|20971.35
|IDBI Bank
|87.8
|-0.39
|-0.44
|98.7
|53.07
|94406.09
|Yes Bank
|22.94
|-0.3
|-1.29
|32.81
|14.1
|65993.52
|Indian Bank
|570.4
|-5.05
|-0.88
|580.0
|267.25
|76830.6
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹88.38, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹88.19
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at ₹88.38 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹86.18 and ₹90.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹86.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹88.42. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 59.93% to reach ₹88.42, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.06%
|3 Months
|-4.04%
|6 Months
|41.57%
|YTD
|30.86%
|1 Year
|59.93%
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.06
|Support 1
|86.16
|Resistance 2
|91.95
|Support 2
|84.15
|Resistance 3
|93.96
|Support 3
|82.26
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10055 k
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹86.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹89.95 & ₹86.05 yesterday to end at ₹86.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
