Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
21 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 88.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's stock price on the last day was slightly down, opening at 86.4 and closing at 86.08. The high for the day was 89.95, while the low was 86.05. The market capitalization stood at 94,825.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were 98.7 and 52.64 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 619,729 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank stock's today reached a low of 87.02 and a high of 89.

22 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -53.90% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 12 AM is 53.90% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 87.34, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 87.7 and 87.09 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 87.09 and selling near the hourly resistance at 87.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 187.32Support 187.04
Resistance 287.49Support 286.93
Resistance 387.6Support 386.76
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days84.39
10 Days84.16
20 Days86.00
50 Days84.98
100 Days81.54
300 Days73.35
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹87.2, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹88.19

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at 87.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 86.18 and 90.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 86.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.26% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 11 AM is 45.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 87.24, a decrease of 1.08%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 88.44 and 86.88 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 86.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 88.44.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 187.7Support 187.09
Resistance 288.06Support 286.84
Resistance 388.31Support 386.48
22 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank trading at ₹87.27, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹88.19

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank share price is at 87.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 86.18 and 90.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 86.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDBI Bank's stock price decreased by 0.98% to reach 87.33, while its counterparts showed a mixed performance. Yes Bank and Indian Bank experienced declines, whereas Union Bank Of India and CANARA BANK ORD saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both increased by 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India147.64.93.43163.1568.0112672.08
CANARA BANK ORD116.250.00.0126.5358.2921089.26
IDBI Bank87.33-0.86-0.9898.753.0793900.73
Yes Bank22.93-0.31-1.3332.8114.165964.75
Indian Bank564.95-10.5-1.82580.0267.2576096.51
22 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -38.34% lower than yesterday

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 10 AM is 38.34% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 87.53, down by 0.75%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDBI Bank touched a high of 88.61 & a low of 87.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 188.44Support 186.88
Resistance 289.3Support 286.18
Resistance 390.0Support 385.32
22 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDBI Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDBI Bank's share price dropped by 0.44% to reach 87.8, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. CANARA BANK ORD, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are declining today, whereas Union Bank Of India's share price is rising. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India148.55.84.06163.1568.0113359.11
CANARA BANK ORD115.6-0.65-0.56126.5358.2920971.35
IDBI Bank87.8-0.39-0.4498.753.0794406.09
Yes Bank22.94-0.3-1.2932.8114.165993.52
Indian Bank570.4-5.05-0.88580.0267.2576830.6
22 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank trading at ₹88.38, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹88.19

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank share price is at 88.38 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 86.18 and 90.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 86.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at 88.42. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have gained 59.93% to reach 88.42, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.06%
3 Months-4.04%
6 Months41.57%
YTD30.86%
1 Year59.93%
22 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 190.06Support 186.16
Resistance 291.95Support 284.15
Resistance 393.96Support 382.26
22 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10055 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.

22 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹86.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 89.95 & 86.05 yesterday to end at 86.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.