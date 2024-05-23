IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹88.69 and closed at ₹88.19. The stock reached a high of ₹89 and a low of ₹86.84. The market capitalization stands at ₹93,814.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹98.7 and the 52-week low was ₹53.07. The BSE volume for the day was 247,337 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at ₹88.00. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have risen by 58.76% to ₹88.00, while the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.33%
|3 Months
|-5.31%
|6 Months
|43.92%
|YTD
|29.08%
|1 Year
|58.76%
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|88.55
|Support 1
|86.39
|Resistance 2
|89.86
|Support 2
|85.54
|Resistance 3
|90.71
|Support 3
|84.23
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹89 & ₹86.84 yesterday to end at ₹88.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend