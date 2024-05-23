Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 88.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at 88.69 and closed at 88.19. The stock reached a high of 89 and a low of 86.84. The market capitalization stands at 93,814.71 crore. The 52-week high was 98.7 and the 52-week low was 53.07. The BSE volume for the day was 247,337 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IDBI Bank has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at 88.00. Over the past year, IDBI Bank shares have risen by 58.76% to 88.00, while the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.33%
3 Months-5.31%
6 Months43.92%
YTD29.08%
1 Year58.76%
23 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 188.55Support 186.39
Resistance 289.86Support 285.54
Resistance 390.71Support 384.23
23 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10055 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.

23 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹88.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 89 & 86.84 yesterday to end at 88.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

