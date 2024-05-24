IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹87.77 and closed at ₹87.03 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹88.95 and the low was ₹87. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank was ₹93,857.72 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹98.7 and the 52-week low was ₹53.07. On the BSE, a volume of 709,777 shares was traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 709 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹88.95 & ₹87 yesterday to end at ₹87.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend