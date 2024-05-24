Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 87.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.29 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 87.77 and closed at 87.03 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 88.95 and the low was 87. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank was 93,857.72 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 98.7 and the 52-week low was 53.07. On the BSE, a volume of 709,777 shares was traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9744 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 709 k.

24 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹87.03 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 88.95 & 87 yesterday to end at 87.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.