IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's last day open price was ₹87.77, closing at ₹87.29. The high for the day was ₹88.2 and the low was ₹86.8. The market cap stands at ₹93707.18 cr with a 52-week high of ₹98.7 and a low of ₹53.07. The BSE volume for the day was 663775 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|88.1
|Support 1
|86.7
|Resistance 2
|88.85
|Support 2
|86.05
|Resistance 3
|89.5
|Support 3
|85.3
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 709 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹88.2 & ₹86.8 yesterday to end at ₹87.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend