Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 87.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's last day open price was 87.77, closing at 87.29. The high for the day was 88.2 and the low was 86.8. The market cap stands at 93707.18 cr with a 52-week high of 98.7 and a low of 53.07. The BSE volume for the day was 663775 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 188.1Support 186.7
Resistance 288.85Support 286.05
Resistance 389.5Support 385.3
27 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9744 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 709 k.

27 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹87.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 88.2 & 86.8 yesterday to end at 87.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.