Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 87.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.66 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 87.1, closed at 87.15 with a high of 91.12 and a low of 86.74. The market capitalization stood at 96,406.04 crore. The 52-week high was 98.7 and the 52-week low was 53.07. The BSE volume for the day was 859,289 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.73Support 187.35
Resistance 293.61Support 284.85
Resistance 396.11Support 382.97
28 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10305 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 859 k.

28 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹87.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 91.12 & 86.74 yesterday to end at 87.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.