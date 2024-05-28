IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹87.1, closed at ₹87.15 with a high of ₹91.12 and a low of ₹86.74. The market capitalization stood at ₹96,406.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹98.7 and the 52-week low was ₹53.07. The BSE volume for the day was 859,289 shares traded.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.73
|Support 1
|87.35
|Resistance 2
|93.61
|Support 2
|84.85
|Resistance 3
|96.11
|Support 3
|82.97
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 859 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹91.12 & ₹86.74 yesterday to end at ₹87.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend