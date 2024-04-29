IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock Rises in Trading Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹88.59, with a high of ₹92.4 and a low of ₹88.51. The market capitalization stood at ₹99,126.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹98.7 and the low was ₹51.15. The BSE volume for the day was 765,993 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 12 AM has increased by 247.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹92.4, showing a 4.3% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 92.66 and 90.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 90.87 and selling near the hourly resistance of 92.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|92.88
|Support 1
|91.8
|Resistance 2
|93.33
|Support 2
|91.17
|Resistance 3
|93.96
|Support 3
|90.72
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|85.40
|10 Days
|86.56
|20 Days
|85.02
|50 Days
|85.97
|100 Days
|78.37
|300 Days
|71.05
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹91.97 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹91.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 11 AM is 323.95% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹91.8, up by 3.62%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank's stock reached a peak of 92.4 and a low of 90.61 in the last trading hour. During the same period, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 91.02 and 91.33, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|92.66
|Support 1
|90.87
|Resistance 2
|93.43
|Support 2
|89.85
|Resistance 3
|94.45
|Support 3
|89.08
The stock traded in the range of ₹92.4 & ₹88.51 yesterday to end at ₹88.59. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
