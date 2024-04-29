Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 12:49 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 3.82 %. The stock closed at 88.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.97 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened and closed at 88.59, with a high of 92.4 and a low of 88.51. The market capitalization stood at 99,126.4 crore. The 52-week high was 98.7 and the low was 51.15. The BSE volume for the day was 765,993 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 247.63% higher than yesterday

The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 12 AM has increased by 247.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 92.4, showing a 4.3% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 92.66 and 90.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 90.87 and selling near the hourly resistance of 92.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 192.88Support 191.8
Resistance 293.33Support 291.17
Resistance 393.96Support 390.72
29 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days85.40
10 Days86.56
20 Days85.02
50 Days85.97
100 Days78.37
300 Days71.05
29 Apr 2024, 12:14 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.97, up 3.82% from yesterday's ₹88.59

IDBI Bank share price is at 91.97 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 91.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

29 Apr 2024, 11:49 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 323.95% higher than yesterday

The volume of IDBI Bank traded by 11 AM is 323.95% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at 91.8, up by 3.62%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:37 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank's stock reached a peak of 92.4 and a low of 90.61 in the last trading hour. During the same period, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 91.02 and 91.33, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 192.66Support 190.87
Resistance 293.43Support 289.85
Resistance 394.45Support 389.08
29 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹88.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 92.4 & 88.51 yesterday to end at 88.59. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.