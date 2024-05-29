IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹90.33 and closed at ₹89.66 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹91.25, while the lowest was ₹85.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹92,384.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹98.7 and ₹53.07 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,441,960 shares traded.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 859 k.
IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹91.25 & ₹85.05 yesterday to end at ₹89.66. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.