IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -4.17 %. The stock closed at 89.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.92 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank's stock opened at 90.33 and closed at 89.66 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 91.25, while the lowest was 85.05. The market capitalization stood at 92,384.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 98.7 and 53.07 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,441,960 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10305 k

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 859 k.

29 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: IDBI Bank closed at ₹89.66 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IDBI Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 91.25 & 85.05 yesterday to end at 89.66. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

