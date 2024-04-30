IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at ₹90.27, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹91.76

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹88.59 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹92.85, while the low was ₹88.51. The market capitalization stands at ₹98,664.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹98.7, and the 52-week low is ₹51.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,624,009 shares traded.
IDBI Bank share price Live : Shareholding information
IDBI Bank has a 0.13% MF holding & 0.45% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.32% in december to 0.45% in march quarter.
IDBI Bank share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
IDBI Bank's ROE for the most recent fiscal year is 8.34%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Financial performance
IDBI Bank has experienced a significant decline in EPS and revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 251804.30 crore, showing a 22.29% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of IDBI Bank dropped by 1.62% to reach ₹90.27, while its peer banks are experiencing a mixed performance. Yes Bank and Indian Bank are declining, whereas Indusind Bank and Canara Bank are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1515.6
|27.85
|1.87
|1694.35
|1065.5
|117962.17
|Canara Bank
|621.85
|0.8
|0.13
|624.75
|291.3
|112811.69
|IDBI Bank
|90.27
|-1.49
|-1.62
|98.7
|52.59
|97061.93
|Yes Bank
|26.17
|-0.94
|-3.47
|32.81
|14.1
|75251.25
|Indian Bank
|548.4
|-10.05
|-1.8
|573.45
|267.25
|68299.99
IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDBI Bank stock's price reached a low of ₹90.01 and a high of ₹92.43 on the current day.
IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is -63.10% lower than yesterday
The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 3 PM is down by 63.10% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹90.27, reflecting a decrease of 1.62%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹90.27, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹91.76
IDBI Bank share price closed the day at ₹90.27 - a 1.62% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 91.82 , 93.33 , 94.24. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 89.4 , 88.49 , 86.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IDBI Bank Live Updates
IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.5, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹91.76
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹90.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.09 and ₹93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|85.40
|10 Days
|86.56
|20 Days
|85.02
|50 Days
|85.97
|100 Days
|78.37
|300 Days
|71.13
IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -67.27% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 2 PM is 67.27% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹90.55, showing a decrease of 1.32%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal potential further declines in prices.
IDBI Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has varied between 91.3 and 90.66 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 90.66 and selling near the hourly resistance of 91.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.62
|Support 1
|90.73
|Resistance 2
|92.1
|Support 2
|90.32
|Resistance 3
|92.51
|Support 3
|89.84
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.35, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹91.76
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹91.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.09 and ₹93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -66.58% lower than yesterday
The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 1 PM is 66.58% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹90.9, down by 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 91.32 and 90.42 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 90.42 and selling near the hourly resistance of 91.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.3
|Support 1
|90.66
|Resistance 2
|91.61
|Support 2
|90.33
|Resistance 3
|91.94
|Support 3
|90.02
IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDBI Bank stock reached a low price of ₹90.3 and a high price of ₹92.43 on the current trading day.
IDBI Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -63.41% lower than yesterday
The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 12 AM is down by 63.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹91.17, a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
IDBI Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank reached a peak of 91.25 and a low of 90.35 in the prior trading session. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 90.7 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.32
|Support 1
|90.42
|Resistance 2
|91.74
|Support 2
|89.94
|Resistance 3
|92.22
|Support 3
|89.52
IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.04, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹91.76
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹91.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.09 and ₹93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -62.02% lower than yesterday
Until 11 AM, the volume of IDBI Bank traded was 62.02% lower than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹90.36, down by 1.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 91.39 and 90.39 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 90.39 and selling near the hourly resistance at 91.39.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.7
|Support 1
|90.16
|Resistance 2
|91.04
|Support 2
|89.96
|Resistance 3
|91.24
|Support 3
|89.62
IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.42, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹91.76
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹90.42 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.09 and ₹93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, IDBI Bank's stock price decreased by 1.48% to reach ₹90.4, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are all declining, whereas Indusind Bank is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.53% and 0.36% respectively.
IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.06% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 10 AM is down by 17.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹90.76, a decrease of 1.09%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IDBI Bank touched a high of 91.65 & a low of 90.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.39
|Support 1
|90.39
|Resistance 2
|92.02
|Support 2
|90.02
|Resistance 3
|92.39
|Support 3
|89.39
IDBI Bank Live Updates
IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, IDBI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.61% to reach ₹91.2, while its counterparts showed a mixed performance. Yes Bank and Indian Bank are declining, whereas Indusind Bank and Canara Bank are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.31% and 0.39% respectively.
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.6, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹91.76
IDBI Bank share price is at ₹91.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.09 and ₹93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹91.85 today. Over the past year, IDBI Bank's shares have surged by 67.80% to ₹91.85, while Nifty has risen by 24.77% to reach 22,643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.57%
|3 Months
|4.31%
|6 Months
|48.38%
|YTD
|36.05%
|1 Year
|67.8%
IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|93.43
|Support 1
|89.09
|Resistance 2
|95.31
|Support 2
|86.63
|Resistance 3
|97.77
|Support 3
|84.75
IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12352 k
The trading volume yesterday was 166.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1624 k.
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹88.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹92.85 & ₹88.51 yesterday to end at ₹88.59. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
