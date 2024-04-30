Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank closed today at 90.27, down -1.62% from yesterday's 91.76

35 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 91.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.27 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank Stock Price Today

IDBI Bank Share Price Today : IDBI Bank's stock opened and closed at 88.59 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 92.85, while the low was 88.51. The market capitalization stands at 98,664.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 98.7, and the 52-week low is 51.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,624,009 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live : Shareholding information

IDBI Bank has a 0.13% MF holding & 0.45% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.32% in december to 0.45% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:33 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

IDBI Bank's ROE for the most recent fiscal year is 8.34%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:08 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Financial performance

IDBI Bank has experienced a significant decline in EPS and revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 251804.30 crore, showing a 22.29% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:06 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of IDBI Bank dropped by 1.62% to reach 90.27, while its peer banks are experiencing a mixed performance. Yes Bank and Indian Bank are declining, whereas Indusind Bank and Canara Bank are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1515.627.851.871694.351065.5117962.17
Canara Bank621.850.80.13624.75291.3112811.69
IDBI Bank90.27-1.49-1.6298.752.5997061.93
Yes Bank26.17-0.94-3.4732.8114.175251.25
Indian Bank548.4-10.05-1.8573.45267.2568299.99
30 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock's price reached a low of 90.01 and a high of 92.43 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is -63.10% lower than yesterday

The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 3 PM is down by 63.10% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 90.27, reflecting a decrease of 1.62%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live :IDBI Bank closed today at ₹90.27, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹91.76

IDBI Bank share price closed the day at 90.27 - a 1.62% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 91.82 , 93.33 , 94.24. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 89.4 , 88.49 , 86.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:13 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.5, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹91.76

IDBI Bank share price is at 90.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.09 and 93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days85.40
10 Days86.56
20 Days85.02
50 Days85.97
100 Days78.37
300 Days71.13
30 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:52 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -67.27% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 2 PM is 67.27% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 90.55, showing a decrease of 1.32%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal potential further declines in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:39 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has varied between 91.3 and 90.66 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 90.66 and selling near the hourly resistance of 91.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.62Support 190.73
Resistance 292.1Support 290.32
Resistance 392.51Support 389.84
30 Apr 2024, 02:05 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.35, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹91.76

IDBI Bank share price is at 91.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.09 and 93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:45 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -66.58% lower than yesterday

The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 1 PM is 66.58% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 90.9, down by 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 91.32 and 90.42 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 90.42 and selling near the hourly resistance of 91.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.3Support 190.66
Resistance 291.61Support 290.33
Resistance 391.94Support 390.02
30 Apr 2024, 01:05 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDBI Bank stock reached a low price of 90.3 and a high price of 92.43 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -63.41% lower than yesterday

The volume of IDBI Bank traded until 12 AM is down by 63.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 91.17, a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank reached a peak of 91.25 and a low of 90.35 in the prior trading session. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 90.7 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.32Support 190.42
Resistance 291.74Support 289.94
Resistance 392.22Support 389.52
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST IDBI Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDBI Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days85.40
10 Days86.56
20 Days85.02
50 Days85.97
100 Days78.37
300 Days71.13
30 Apr 2024, 12:18 PM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.04, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹91.76

IDBI Bank share price is at 91.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.09 and 93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -62.02% lower than yesterday

Until 11 AM, the volume of IDBI Bank traded was 62.02% lower than the previous day, with the price trading at 90.36, down by 1.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:37 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 91.39 and 90.39 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 90.39 and selling near the hourly resistance at 91.39.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 190.7Support 190.16
Resistance 291.04Support 289.96
Resistance 391.24Support 389.62
30 Apr 2024, 11:27 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹90.42, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹91.76

IDBI Bank share price is at 90.42 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.09 and 93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IDBI Bank's stock price decreased by 1.48% to reach 90.4, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and Indian Bank are all declining, whereas Indusind Bank is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.53% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1500.6512.90.871694.351065.5116798.58
Canara Bank620.45-0.6-0.1624.75291.3112557.71
IDBI Bank90.4-1.36-1.4898.752.5997201.72
Yes Bank26.38-0.73-2.6932.8114.175855.1
Indian Bank553.05-5.4-0.97573.45267.2568879.12
30 Apr 2024, 10:45 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.06% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of IDBI Bank until 10 AM is down by 17.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 90.76, a decrease of 1.09%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:34 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDBI Bank touched a high of 91.65 & a low of 90.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.39Support 190.39
Resistance 292.02Support 290.02
Resistance 392.39Support 389.39
30 Apr 2024, 10:15 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IDBI Bank's stock price dropped by 0.61% to reach 91.2, while its counterparts showed a mixed performance. Yes Bank and Indian Bank are declining, whereas Indusind Bank and Canara Bank are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.31% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1501.513.750.921694.351065.5116864.74
Canara Bank622.41.350.22624.75291.3112911.47
IDBI Bank91.2-0.56-0.6198.752.5998061.91
Yes Bank26.55-0.56-2.0732.8114.176343.93
Indian Bank552.85-5.6-1.0573.45267.2568854.21
30 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank trading at ₹91.6, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹91.76

IDBI Bank share price is at 91.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.09 and 93.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 93.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IDBI Bank has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 91.85 today. Over the past year, IDBI Bank's shares have surged by 67.80% to 91.85, while Nifty has risen by 24.77% to reach 22,643.40 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.57%
3 Months4.31%
6 Months48.38%
YTD36.05%
1 Year67.8%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDBI Bank share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDBI Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 193.43Support 189.09
Resistance 295.31Support 286.63
Resistance 397.77Support 384.75
30 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today : IDBI Bank volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12352 k

The trading volume yesterday was 166.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1624 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹88.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 92.85 & 88.51 yesterday to end at 88.59. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.