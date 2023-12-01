Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 84.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.83 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 84.52 and closed at 84.92 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 85.33, while the lowest price was 84.51. The market capitalization of the company is currently 59,903.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. A total of 1,464,861 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹84.92 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,464,861 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 84.92.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.