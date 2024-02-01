Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 82.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.26 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 82.7 and closed at 82.64 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 84.65 and a low of 82.12. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,555.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. On the BSE, a total of 1,631,625 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.64 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,631,625 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 82.64.

