IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 88.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.05 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 89.49 and closed at 88.75. The stock had a high of 89.49 and a low of 87.86. The market capitalization of the bank is 62,816.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,270,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹88.89

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 88.05. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.84, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.84.

01 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.62%
3 Months-15.17%
6 Months11.96%
YTD51.19%
1 Year56.65%
01 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.89, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹88.75

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 88.89 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14 points or 0.16% compared to the previous trading session.

01 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹88.75 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 3,270,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 88.75.

