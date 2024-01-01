IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹89.49 and closed at ₹88.75. The stock had a high of ₹89.49 and a low of ₹87.86. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹62,816.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,270,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.