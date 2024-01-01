IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹89.49 and closed at ₹88.75. The stock had a high of ₹89.49 and a low of ₹87.86. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹62,816.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,270,399 shares.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹88.05. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.84, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.84.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.62%
|3 Months
|-15.17%
|6 Months
|11.96%
|YTD
|51.19%
|1 Year
|56.65%
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹88.89 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14 points or 0.16% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 3,270,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹88.75.
