IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Rise in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock price opened at ₹80.89 and closed at ₹80.52 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹81.4, while the low was ₹79.3. The market capitalization stood at 57262.55 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹100.74 and ₹52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,947,972 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.