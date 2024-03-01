Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Rise in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 80.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock price opened at 80.89 and closed at 80.52 on the last day. The high for the day was 81.4, while the low was 79.3. The market capitalization stood at 57262.55 crores. The 52-week high and low were 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,947,972 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹81, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹80.52

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 81 with a percent change of 0.6% and a net change of 0.48. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.

01 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹80.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume was 20,947,972 shares and the closing price was 80.52.

