IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹84.55 and closed at ₹83.22 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹84.55, while the lowest price was ₹82.24. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹58,374.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100.74 and ₹52.11 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,432 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹82.71. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.51, implying a decrease of ₹0.51 in the stock price.
