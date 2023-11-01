IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹84.55 and closed at ₹83.22 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹84.55, while the lowest price was ₹82.24. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹58,374.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100.74 and ₹52.11 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,432 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.