IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 83.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.71 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 84.55 and closed at 83.22 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 84.55, while the lowest price was 82.24. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,374.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,432 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.71, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹83.22

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 82.71. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.51, implying a decrease of 0.51 in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of IDFC First Bank on the BSE was 3,623,432 shares. The closing price of the stock was 83.22.

