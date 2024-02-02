Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees upward movement in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 83.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.72 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 84.02 and closed at 83.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 84.51 and a low of 83.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,513.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 100.74 and 52.11, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 481,884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.72, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹83.35

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 83.72. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, with a net increase of 0.37.

Click here for IDFC First Bank Profit Loss

02 Feb 2024, 11:34 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank548.8524.04.57529.3253.3568356.04
Bank Of India154.49.06.19146.266.0563377.23
IDFC First Bank83.680.330.4100.7452.1155380.44
UCO Bank50.121.282.6249.8422.2659923.26
Central Bank Of India62.132.624.459.9522.2553934.68
02 Feb 2024, 11:20 AM IST IDFC First Bank February futures opened at 83.7 as against previous close of 83.25

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 84.1. The bid price is 83.7, and the offer price is 83.8. The offer quantity is 82500, and the bid quantity is 67500. The open interest for the stock is 310470000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Feb 2024, 11:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 83.75 and a high of 84.51 for the current day.

02 Feb 2024, 11:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.35 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 481,884 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 83.35.

