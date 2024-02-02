IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees upward movement in trading today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹84.02 and closed at ₹83.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹84.51 and a low of ₹83.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹59,513.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100.74 and ₹52.11, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 481,884 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹83.72. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, with a net increase of 0.37.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Bank
|548.85
|24.0
|4.57
|529.3
|253.35
|68356.04
|Bank Of India
|154.4
|9.0
|6.19
|146.2
|66.05
|63377.23
|IDFC First Bank
|83.68
|0.33
|0.4
|100.74
|52.11
|55380.44
|UCO Bank
|50.12
|1.28
|2.62
|49.84
|22.26
|59923.26
|Central Bank Of India
|62.13
|2.62
|4.4
|59.95
|22.25
|53934.68
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 84.1. The bid price is 83.7, and the offer price is 83.8. The offer quantity is 82500, and the bid quantity is 67500. The open interest for the stock is 310470000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹83.75 and a high of ₹84.51 for the current day.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 481,884 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹83.35.
