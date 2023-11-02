IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹82.75 and closed at ₹82.71 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹82.99, while the lowest price was ₹80.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹57,245.68 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹100.74 and ₹52.11, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,154,269 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.