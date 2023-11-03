IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Surge in Trading

On the last day, IDFC First Bank's open price was ₹82, the close price was ₹81.11, the high price was ₹83.12, and the low price was ₹81.73. The market capitalization was ₹58,071.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹100.74, and the 52-week low was ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,449,289 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for IDFC First Bank stock is ₹82.31, while the high price is ₹83.39.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 82.45. The bid price is 82.65 with a bid quantity of 112,500 shares, while the offer price is 82.75 with an offer quantity of 45,000 shares. The open interest stands at 228,172,500 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹82.49 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% and the net change is an increase of 0.21.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.12%
|3 Months
|-3.63%
|6 Months
|29.0%
|YTD
|39.97%
|1 Year
|48.69%
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹82.28, which represents a 1.44% increase. The net change is 1.17, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for IDFC First Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,449,289 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹81.11.
