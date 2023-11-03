Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Surge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 82.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.49 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank's open price was 82, the close price was 81.11, the high price was 83.12, and the low price was 81.73. The market capitalization was 58,071.44 crore. The 52-week high was 100.74, and the 52-week low was 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,449,289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for IDFC First Bank stock is 82.31, while the high price is 83.39.

03 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank November futures opened at 83.1 as against previous close of 82.7

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 82.45. The bid price is 82.65 with a bid quantity of 112,500 shares, while the offer price is 82.75 with an offer quantity of 45,000 shares. The open interest stands at 228,172,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.49, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹82.28

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 82.49 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% and the net change is an increase of 0.21.

03 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.12%
3 Months-3.63%
6 Months29.0%
YTD39.97%
1 Year48.69%
03 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.28, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹81.11

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 82.28, which represents a 1.44% increase. The net change is 1.17, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

03 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹81.11 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for IDFC First Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,449,289 shares. The closing price for the stock was 81.11.

