Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 94.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.53 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 95.29 and closed at 94.41. The stock reached a high of 95.89 and a low of 94.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 64,219.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 46.10. The BSE volume for the day was 901,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹94.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 901,156 shares, indicating a relatively high level of trading activity. The closing price for the stock on this day was 94.41.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.