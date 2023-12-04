Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 86.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.72 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 85.58 and closed at 85.27. The stock reached a high of 86.36 and a low of 85.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 60,771.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,295 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank425.8515.653.82419.0268.8577254.74
IDBI Bank63.61.031.6574.7542.8868385.28
IDFC First Bank86.750.690.8100.7452.1157412.21
Yes Bank19.540.231.1924.7514.156186.83
Au Small Finance Bank750.358.31.12794.95548.1550029.22
04 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.72, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹86.06

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 86.72. There has been a 0.77 percent change, with a net change of 0.66.

04 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 86.3 and a high of 87.39.

04 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST IDFC First Bank December futures opened at 86.2 as against previous close of 85.55

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 86.4. The bid price is 85.85 with a bid quantity of 45000, while the offer price is 85.9 with an offer quantity of 52500. The open interest for the stock is 250,627,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.4, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹86.06

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 86.4, with a 0.4 percent change and a net change of 0.34.

04 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.32%
3 Months-10.68%
6 Months18.11%
YTD46.43%
1 Year46.55%
04 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.06, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹85.27

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 86.06. The percent change is 0.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.79, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹85.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,784,295. The closing price of the shares was 85.27.

