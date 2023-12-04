IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹85.58 and closed at ₹85.27. The stock reached a high of ₹86.36 and a low of ₹85.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹60,771.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,295 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|425.85
|15.65
|3.82
|419.0
|268.85
|77254.74
|IDBI Bank
|63.6
|1.03
|1.65
|74.75
|42.88
|68385.28
|IDFC First Bank
|86.75
|0.69
|0.8
|100.74
|52.11
|57412.21
|Yes Bank
|19.54
|0.23
|1.19
|24.75
|14.1
|56186.83
|Au Small Finance Bank
|750.35
|8.3
|1.12
|794.95
|548.15
|50029.22
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹86.72. There has been a 0.77 percent change, with a net change of 0.66.
IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹86.3 and a high of ₹87.39.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 86.4. The bid price is 85.85 with a bid quantity of 45000, while the offer price is 85.9 with an offer quantity of 52500. The open interest for the stock is 250,627,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹86.4, with a 0.4 percent change and a net change of 0.34.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.32%
|3 Months
|-10.68%
|6 Months
|18.11%
|YTD
|46.43%
|1 Year
|46.55%
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹86.06. The percent change is 0.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.79, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,784,295. The closing price of the shares was ₹85.27.
