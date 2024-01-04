Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 86.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.87 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the IDFC First Bank opened at 86 and closed at 86.14. The stock had a high of 86.71 and a low of 84.56. The market capitalization of the company is 60,845.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. On the BSE, there were 4,563,918 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 86.6 as against previous close of 86.65

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 86.9. The bid price is 87.3, and the offer price is 87.35. The offer quantity is 30,000, and the bid quantity is 52,500. The open interest for the stock is 236,182,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.87, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹86.1

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 86.87. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.77, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

04 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.1%
3 Months-14.22%
6 Months7.16%
YTD-3.15%
1 Year40.34%
04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.1, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹86.14

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 86.1 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.04. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and has decreased by 0.04.

04 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹86.14 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a BSE volume of 4,563,918 shares, with a closing price of 86.14.

