IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees upward trend in trading

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the IDFC First Bank opened at ₹86 and closed at ₹86.14. The stock had a high of ₹86.71 and a low of ₹84.56. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60,845.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. On the BSE, there were 4,563,918 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 86.9. The bid price is 87.3, and the offer price is 87.35. The offer quantity is 30,000, and the bid quantity is 52,500. The open interest for the stock is 236,182,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹86.87. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.77, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.1%
|3 Months
|-14.22%
|6 Months
|7.16%
|YTD
|-3.15%
|1 Year
|40.34%
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹86.1 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.04. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and has decreased by ₹0.04.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a BSE volume of 4,563,918 shares, with a closing price of ₹86.14.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!