IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 82.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.54 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's open price on the last day was 82.89 and the close price was 82.27. The high for the day was 82.89 and the low was 82.4. The market capitalization stood at 58351.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 354,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume was 354,861 shares with a closing price of 82.27.

