IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 94.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.64 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last trading day, IDFC First Bank opened at 95.99 and closed at 95.53. The stock reached a high of 95.99 and a low of 93.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 63,224.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 100.74 and 46.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,095,811 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹93.64, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹94.05

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 93.64. There has been a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -0.41.

04 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹95.53 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank recorded a volume of 2,095,811 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 95.53.

