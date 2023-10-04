IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last trading day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹95.99 and closed at ₹95.53. The stock reached a high of ₹95.99 and a low of ₹93.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹63,224.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100.74 and ₹46.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,095,811 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.