IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last trading day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹95.99 and closed at ₹95.53. The stock reached a high of ₹95.99 and a low of ₹93.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹63,224.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100.74 and ₹46.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,095,811 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹93.64. There has been a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -0.41.
