IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock rises on positive trading day

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹95.32 and closed at ₹93.44 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹95.79 and a low of ₹94.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹63,228.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹95.54, while the 52-week low is ₹45.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,486,578 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹95.21, representing a 1.89% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.77.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 95.15. The bid price is 92.35 with a bid quantity of 30,000 shares, while the offer price is 92.4 with an offer quantity of 15,000 shares. The open interest for the stock stands at 269,715,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,487,113. The closing price for the stock was ₹93.44.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!