Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 93.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.21 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 95.32 and closed at 93.44 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 95.79 and a low of 94.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 63,228.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 95.54, while the 52-week low is 45.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,486,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹95.21, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹93.44

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 95.21, representing a 1.89% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.77.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank September futures opened at 93.2 as against previous close of 90.7

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 95.15. The bid price is 92.35 with a bid quantity of 30,000 shares, while the offer price is 92.4 with an offer quantity of 15,000 shares. The open interest for the stock stands at 269,715,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹93.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,487,113. The closing price for the stock was 93.44.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.