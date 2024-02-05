Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 82.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.47 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 84.02 and closed at 83.35. The stock had a high of 84.51 and a low of 82.41. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,375.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,414,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank February futures opened at 83.3 as against previous close of 82.8

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 83.45. The bid price is 83.5 with a bid quantity of 97500, and the offer price is 83.6 with an offer quantity of 30000. The open interest for the stock is 309562500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.47, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹82.59

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 83.47, indicating a 1.07% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.88. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight positive movement.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.12%
3 Months-10.98%
6 Months-5.6%
YTD-7.14%
1 Year38.51%
05 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.68, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹82.59

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 83.68. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 1.09, meaning that the stock has increased by 1.09 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen a positive change in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a BSE volume of 1,414,325 shares. The closing price for the shares was 83.35.

