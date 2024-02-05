IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Surges in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹84.02 and closed at ₹83.35. The stock had a high of ₹84.51 and a low of ₹82.41. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹58,375.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,414,325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 83.45. The bid price is 83.5 with a bid quantity of 97500, and the offer price is 83.6 with an offer quantity of 30000. The open interest for the stock is 309562500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.12%
|3 Months
|-10.98%
|6 Months
|-5.6%
|YTD
|-7.14%
|1 Year
|38.51%
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a BSE volume of 1,414,325 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹83.35.
