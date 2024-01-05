IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹86.29 and closed at ₹86.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹87.13 and a low of ₹86.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹61,509.57 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹100.74 and ₹52.11, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,737,267 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹87.04 with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 0.94. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.09% or ₹0.94. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 2,737,267 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹86.1.
