Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Slides in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Slides in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 82.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.11 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened and closed at 82.54 with a high of 82.89 and a low of 81.45. The market cap stood at 58047.25 cr, with a 52-week high of 100.74 and a 52-week low of 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1727054 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:01:37 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.11, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹82.54

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is at 82.11 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -0.43. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:03:16 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,727,054 shares with a closing price of 82.54.

