IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

IDFC First Bank opened at ₹93.64 and closed at ₹94.05 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹93.64, while the low was ₹91.34. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹61,712.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹49.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,671,451 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹94.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,671,451. The closing price for the stock was ₹94.05.