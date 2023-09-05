IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹95.32 and closed at ₹93.44. The stock reached a high of ₹98.47 and a low of ₹94.62. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹95.54 and the 52-week low was ₹45.6. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126,171 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The market capitalization of IDFC First Bank stands at ₹64,495.71 crore.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.