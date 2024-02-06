Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 82.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.24 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 83.68 and closed at 82.59 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 83.78, while the lowest price was 81.96. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,834.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,944,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.24, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹82.59

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 83.24, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% and the stock has gained 0.65 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.59 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 4,944,853 shares. The closing price for the stock was 82.59.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!