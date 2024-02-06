IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹83.68 and closed at ₹82.59 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹83.78, while the lowest price was ₹81.96. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹58,834.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100.74 and ₹52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,944,853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹83.24, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% and the stock has gained 0.65 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 4,944,853 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹82.59.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!