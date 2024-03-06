IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Dip in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹81.85 and closed at ₹82.11 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹82.5 and the low was ₹81.13. The market capitalization stands at ₹57,637.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹100.74 and ₹52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,856,846 shares traded.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹80.87 with a percent change of -0.81% and a net change of -0.66. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.24%
|3 Months
|-14.06%
|6 Months
|-17.79%
|YTD
|-8.27%
|1 Year
|42.69%
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹81.53 with a percent change of -0.71% and a net change of -0.58.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,856,846 shares with a closing price of ₹82.11.
