IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 81.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.87 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 81.85 and closed at 82.11 on the last day. The high for the day was 82.5 and the low was 81.13. The market capitalization stands at 57,637.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,856,846 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹80.87, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹81.53

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 80.87 with a percent change of -0.81% and a net change of -0.66. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months-14.06%
6 Months-17.79%
YTD-8.27%
1 Year42.69%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹81.53, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹82.11

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 81.53 with a percent change of -0.71% and a net change of -0.58. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,856,846 shares with a closing price of 82.11.

