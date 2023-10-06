Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 91.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.94 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had an open price of 92.79 and a close price of 91.8. The stock reached a high of 93 and a low of 91.71. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,806.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 49.05. The BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 2,373,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹91.94, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹91.8

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 91.94 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹91.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,373,940 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 91.8.

